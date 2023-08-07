Usher responds to viral Keke Palmer boyfriend 'outfit-shaming' scandal

Usher has spoken out following the moment he serenaded Keke Palmer before her boyfriend shamed her for a revealing look.

He spoke to People magazine about the incident, which happened to be the same evening Keke's boyfriend Darius Jackson outfit shamed her on social media.

Jackson, the father of him and Keke's six-month-old son wrote: "It's the outfit tho... you a mom," expressing his disapproval on Twitter.

Usher and Keke pictured at his Las Vegas residency last month. Picture: Instagram

Usher called the incident a "pop [culture] moment" that is "worth talking about," following the scandal arising from his Las Vegas residency appearance.

"Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to," he continued.

Keke and Darius at a basketball game earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Keke's boyfriend Darius Jackson wrote a series of tweets speaking about her outfit worn for the Usher concert, which was a black mesh dress, with the actress seemingly clapping back.

Neither have addressed their relationship status since this incident last month.