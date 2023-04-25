Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show

Kim Kardashian enjoys Usher concert

Kim Kardashian was serenaded by none other than Usher during his concert show in Las Vegas.

Usher has been seen giving Kim Kardashian an unforgettable evening after wooing her during his Las Vegas residency.

The reality star was due to to see him six months ago for her birthday, but finally attended his 'My Way The Las Vegas Residency' on Saturday night (22 April).

Kim was recorded singing along to Usher hits when he came directly up to her and serenaded her during the show.

Kim Kardashian and Usher (pictured in 2014). Picture: Getty

Usher serenaded Kim during his Las Vegas residency. Picture: Instagram

Usher was seen wearing a black leather skeleton designed leather jacket while Kim wore a lace-up black mini-dress accompanied by a choker.

The singer approached Kim's table and addressed her by her name, remarking: "You made it!"

Kim documented her night over on her Instagram stories, and wrote: "Finally made it to see Usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP."

Kim attended the Usher concert with hairstylist Chris Appleton and his partner Lukas Gage. Picture: Instagram

Kim was third wheeling on her trip to Vegas, and was spotted with pal and hairstylist Chris Appleton and his fiancé Lukas Gage at the concert.

This concert date also saw actress Teyana Taylor join Usher onstage for a number, and danced around in a leotard and boots with the singer.

Kim was previously meant to see Usher back in October, but high winds meant that their plane could not land and they had to postpone the concert.