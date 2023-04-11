Social media reacts after Kim Kardashian is cast in American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian is set to star in the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story', and social media have had their say about it.

Ryan Murphy, the co-creator of the show, revealed yesterday (April 10), that the reality star will be joining the anthology's newest instalment called "Delicate", alongside actress Emma Roberts.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the ‘AHS’ family," Murphy, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

Kim is embarking on her acting career. Picture: Instagram

The 42-year-old reality star will star in a role specifically written with her in mind for the show.

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," Murphy continued.

"[Showrunner] Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Kim will be joining Emma Roberts in AHS. Picture: Getty

Following the announcement, Kardashian shared a teaser for the season of AHS on her Instagram page.

This then prompted fans to react to the news of her acting endeavours, with many expressing their excitement over Kim's latest venture.

"This is the 2023 plot twist I didn’t see coming!!!!!!" one fan said in the comment section.

Another quipped: "OH THIS IS CAMP", with Kris Jenner even commenting hand-over-the-eye emojis following the announcement.

However, others weren't too happy with Kim's acting venture, with some even saying that they will no longer be tuning in for the twelfth series.

"Hard pass," one commented, while another chimed in, "I’m out."