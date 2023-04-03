Drake samples Kim Kardashian's voice in unreleased song following Kanye beef

Drake has used a clip of Kim Kardashian speaking about her divorce from Kanye West in an unreleased song.

Drake has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a snippet of his new track 'Rescue Me'- which features none other than Kim Kardashian speaking about her divorce from Kanye West.

The unreleased song was teased on Drizzy's record label's radio show and immediately went viral on social media over the sample of Kim making the cut.

In the track, the 'Scorpion' rapper uses a sample of Kim speaking to momager Kris Jenner during the season finale of KUWTK in 2021, and fans think that Drake has just reignited his feud with Kanye in this move.

Drake has sent fans wild after sampling Kim K in a new song. Picture: Getty

Kanye with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty Images

The sample in the unreleased song sees Kim say "I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that," referencing her divorce from Kanye.

Kris Jenner can then be heard repeating this phrase, and it's safe to say that the sample has sent fans wild.

The song is thought to be called 'Rescue Me' - and fans seem to think that this has reignited their beef that was seemingly squashed in October 2021.

Drake revisits Kanye West & Kim Kardashian divorce in new music preview 🔊https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/DuzxKQetxK — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 2, 2023

Before this, they had been involved in a feud, with the pair taking aim at each other using song lyrics over the years.

Drizzy has included multiple lyrics hinting at being involved romantically with Kim K in the past, and rumours of an affair being made popular online in recent years.

Kim filed for Divorce from West in 2021 after six years of marriage, and they continue to co-parent their four children.