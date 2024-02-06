Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: What time is it on in the UK, setlist & how to watch

Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance

By Anna Suffolk

What time is Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance and how can I watch in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This weekend, R&B superstar Usher is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and fans can't wait to hear his setlist of banger after banger.

The American Football game with Kansas City Chiefs competing against San Fransisco 49ers will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks the first time that the game will take place in the city.

So, how can you watch the Super Bowl in the UK and what time is it on GMT? Here's everything you need to know.

Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. . Picture: Getty