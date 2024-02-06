Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: What time is it on in the UK, setlist & how to watch
6 February 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 17:50
Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance
What time is Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance and how can I watch in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.
Listen to this article
This weekend, R&B superstar Usher is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and fans can't wait to hear his setlist of banger after banger.
The American Football game with Kansas City Chiefs competing against San Fransisco 49ers will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks the first time that the game will take place in the city.
- Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ album: Release date & tracklist ahead of Super Bowl performance
- Usher serenades Kim Kardashian during Las Vegas show
- Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?
So, how can you watch the Super Bowl in the UK and what time is it on GMT? Here's everything you need to know.
-
What time is Usher's Super Bowl performance in the UK?
The Super Bowl game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, which is 11pm GMT for those in the UK.
The game will take place this Sunday, 11 February in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Usher was called by Jay-Z last year (his company Roc Nation produce the Super Bowl halftime show). Usher reported, "he said, 'It's time, it's magic time. It's time for you to have that moment. I'm like 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like 'Oh you ready? Absolutely."
-
How can I watch Usher's Super Bowl performance in the UK?
It's good news as the Super Bowl, including Usher's halftime performance will be available to watch on ITV1 and Sky Sports.
Currently, the programme is scheduled for between 10:45pm - 4:00am, so expect a late night!
Usher will release his new album, COMING HOME this Friday Feb 9th, just in time for the Super Bowl headline slot.
-
What is the setlist for Usher's Super Bowl halftime show?
So far, no setlist has been confirmed for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Usher. However, we have a strong indication of what he might perform thanks to his Vegas residency.
Here is the setlist Usher performed during an appearance at (via Setlist.fm).
- My Way
- Caught Up
- You Make Me Wanna...
- Superstar
- U Got It Bad
- Confessions Part II
- Bad Girl
- U Don't Have to Call
- Good Good