Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: What time is it on in the UK, setlist & how to watch

6 February 2024, 11:22 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 17:50

Usher releases trailer for his Super Bowl performance

By Anna Suffolk

What time is Usher's Super Bowl halftime performance and how can I watch in the UK? Here's everything you need to know.

This weekend, R&B superstar Usher is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and fans can't wait to hear his setlist of banger after banger.

The American Football game with Kansas City Chiefs competing against San Fransisco 49ers will be taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which marks the first time that the game will take place in the city.

So, how can you watch the Super Bowl in the UK and what time is it on GMT? Here's everything you need to know.

Usher is treating us to a new album!
Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. . Picture: Getty

  1. What time is Usher's Super Bowl performance in the UK?

    The Super Bowl game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, which is 11pm GMT for those in the UK.

    The game will take place this Sunday, 11 February in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Usher was called by Jay-Z last year (his company Roc Nation produce the Super Bowl halftime show). Usher reported, "he said, 'It's time, it's magic time. It's time for you to have that moment. I'm like 'What are you talking about?' He's like, 'The Super Bowl.' I'm like 'Oh you ready? Absolutely."

    The City Of Las Vegas Honors Usher During Special Presentation
    The City Of Las Vegas Honors Usher During Special Presentation. Picture: Getty

  2. How can I watch Usher's Super Bowl performance in the UK?

    It's good news as the Super Bowl, including Usher's halftime performance will be available to watch on ITV1 and Sky Sports.

    Currently, the programme is scheduled for between 10:45pm - 4:00am, so expect a late night!

    Usher will release his new album, COMING HOME this Friday Feb 9th, just in time for the Super Bowl headline slot.

    Super Bowl LVIII, the 58th Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs vs. The San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
    Super Bowl LVIII, the 58th Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs vs. The San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Picture: Alamy

  3. What is the setlist for Usher's Super Bowl halftime show?

    So far, no setlist has been confirmed for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Usher. However, we have a strong indication of what he might perform thanks to his Vegas residency.

    Here is the setlist Usher performed during an appearance at (via Setlist.fm).

    1. My Way
    2. Caught Up
    3. You Make Me Wanna...
    4. Superstar
    5. U Got It Bad
    6. Confessions Part II
    7. Bad Girl
    8. U Don't Have to Call
    9. Good Good

