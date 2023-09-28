Is Usher going on a World Tour in 2024?

By Anna Suffolk

Will Usher be going on tour in 2024? Where is he rumoured to perform? Here's everything you need to know about his rumoured tour.

R&B singer Usher has recently announced he will be headlining the iconic Super Bowl halftime show in February of 2024, which has led some fans to believe he may be embarking on a tour after that.

The 'Confessions' singer has had a busy few years performing a residency in Las Vegas, and has even taken it to Europe with a residency in Paris, France.

Since Usher has not done a worldwide tour since 2014's UR Experience Tour, fans are theorising that 2024 will see a brand-new Usher world tour.

So, what are the rumours? Where will Usher be performing? Here's all we know.

Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl in 2024. Picture: Getty