How much did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?
12 February 2024, 09:32
Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo
How much was Usher paid for his Super Bowl halftime performance?
Listen to this article
Usher pulled out all the stops to ensure his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show went down in history, and talk has turned to how much the singer earned for his 15-minute set.
Performing hits including 'Confessions Part II' and 'Caught Up', his set included special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludadris and some pretty spectacular dancing on rollerskates.
- Is Usher touring the UK in 2024?
- Usher’s complete Super Bowl setlist: songs and special guests
- Who is Usher Married To and Does He Have Children?
So, how much did Usher get paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Here's all we know.
-
What did Usher get paid for performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?
Usher didn't get paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl, which is the case every year.
The NFL don't pay artists to perform on the world-class stage, with spokesperson Joanna Hunter telling Forbes in 2016 that: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."
However, the host of the halftime show is Apple Music, so it is unclear whether or not Usher received a fee through them.
Usher has just released a new album called 'Coming Home', and has announced a 24-date North American tour to celebrate this.
As for international tour dates, nothing has been confirmed, however Usher has been dropping a lot of hints!