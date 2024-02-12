How much did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?

12 February 2024, 09:32

Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo

By Anna Suffolk

How much was Usher paid for his Super Bowl halftime performance?

Usher pulled out all the stops to ensure his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show went down in history, and talk has turned to how much the singer earned for his 15-minute set.

Performing hits including 'Confessions Part II' and 'Caught Up', his set included special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludadris and some pretty spectacular dancing on rollerskates.

So, how much did Usher get paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Here's all we know.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.
US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty

  1. What did Usher get paid for performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

    Usher didn't get paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl, which is the case every year.

    The NFL don't pay artists to perform on the world-class stage, with spokesperson Joanna Hunter telling Forbes in 2016 that: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs."

    However, the host of the halftime show is Apple Music, so it is unclear whether or not Usher received a fee through them.

    US singer-songwriter Usher (L) and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys perform during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024
    Alicia Keys joined Usher to perform a couple songs. . Picture: Getty

    Usher has just released a new album called 'Coming Home', and has announced a 24-date North American tour to celebrate this.

    As for international tour dates, nothing has been confirmed, however Usher has been dropping a lot of hints!

    Rihanna was a vision in red.
    Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl. . Picture: Getty

