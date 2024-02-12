How much did Usher get paid for his Super Bowl halftime show?

Kim Kardashian has confessions for Usher in Super Bowl promo

By Anna Suffolk

How much was Usher paid for his Super Bowl halftime performance?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Usher pulled out all the stops to ensure his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show went down in history, and talk has turned to how much the singer earned for his 15-minute set.

Performing hits including 'Confessions Part II' and 'Caught Up', his set included special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludadris and some pretty spectacular dancing on rollerskates.

So, how much did Usher get paid for his performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show? Here's all we know.

US singer-songwriter Usher performs during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII. Picture: Getty