Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant in the most iconic way possible!

R&B superstar Rihanna has announced her second pregnancy during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer already shares a son with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, and within the first few seconds of her performance, she revealed her baby bump.

She was seen rubbing her bump throughout the performance, and now her publicist has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant!

Riri cradled her baby bump during the performance. Picture: Getty Images

Rihanna performed well-known hits like 'We Found Love', 'Rude Boy' and Diamonds to millions across the world.

ASAP and Riri are already parents to a nine-month-old son, and brought him along to cheer his mum on at the game.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the singer is pregnant following the hints at the half time show.

Rihanna went all out in her performance. Picture: Getty Images

Fans of course erupted at the news, with one saying, "she gave an amazing performance on the Superbowl and all while being pregnant with her 2nd child."

Another said: "When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it."

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

"Her vocals are so motherly", one fan tweeted as she revealed that she is expecting baby number two.

The singer’s pregnancy news comes after she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. The couple has not yet revealed the name of their son.

As of now, ASAP Rocky has not commented on the news publicly, but was spotted beaming from the side of the stage watching his girlfriend perform.