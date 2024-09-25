Did Kim Porter write a book? Her children with Diddy speak out on claims

Did Kim Porter write a book? Her children with Diddy speak out on claims. Picture: Getty

Did Kim Porter write a memoir before she died? Her children with Diddy have set the record straight following her claims.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Diddy's relationship with the late Kim Porter is making headlines after the music mogul was arrested and charged with offences related to sex trafficking.

It was reported that Kim Porter's alleged diary entries were leaked by her friends, with explosive claims in the book documenting her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Porter's four children have since released a statement to clarify what and if any involvement their mother had in writing and releasing the book.

Kim Porter and Diddy pictured in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

Did Kim Porter write a book about her relationship with Diddy?

Diddy's four children - Quincy, 33, Christian, 26, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D'Lila have released a statement slamming the memoir and said their late mother did not write the book.

The four wrote a joint statement on instagram and addressed the "many hurtful and false rumours circulating bout our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship."

They added that "claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue."

Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs, Diddy, D'Lila Combs and Justin Dior Combs. Picture: Getty

Combs' children continued and said: "She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves."

They clarified that anyone speaking as a "friend" of Porter's "is not a friend" and does not have Porter's best interests in mind.

The four shut down any speculation of "foul play," and asked that fans "respect our request for peace" as they continue to grieve the loss of their Mother, who died in 2018.