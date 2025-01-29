Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it

Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it
Central Cee confirms Drake collaboration and why he hasn't released it. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Central Cee has broken his silence on the collaboration with Drake and why he chose not to include it on his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.

Central Cee has revealed when he plans to drop the highly-anticipated Drake collaboration, which was notably absent on the tracklist of his debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness'.

The 26-year-old rapper released his debut album last week consisting of 17 new songs, with features including Skepta, Dave and 21 Savage.

However, Drake was not on the album, despite the duo hyping up a potential collaboration for some time now.

Central Cee has confirmed the Drake collab.
Central Cee has confirmed the Drake collab. Picture: Getty

Central Cee has since spoken out and confirmed the Drake collaboration in an interview with FunX.

A Cench X Drake song is ready to go, but the rapper said he wants to 'save' it for now.

As far as why the anticipated collaboration didn’t make the cut, he explained, “I don't like that... It seems, like, predictable, innit? I think everybody was thinking it’s gonna be a Drake record on there. So, I like the fact it wasn’t.”

Drake is not happy with the success of Lamar's Not Like Us.
Drake and Cench have collaborated on 'On The Radar' freestyle before. . Picture: Getty

Cench did open up about how proud he feels of his debut album and its impressive features.

He gave BBK legend Skepta a shout out and said "I did feel that [my younger self] would be very proud of my collaboration with Skepta. He is the main reason why I started making music.

"The fact that he is now also on my album is a great achievement.”

Skepta and Cench are good mates.
Skepta and Cench are good mates. Picture: Getty

