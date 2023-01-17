Love Island's Gemma Owen, 19, 'dating rapper Bugzy Malone, 32'

Fresh from her split from Luca Bish, Love Island's Gemma Owen is now reportedly dating Bugzy Malone.

Love Island's Gemma Owen is reportedly dating grime star Bugzy Malone, real name Aaron Davies.

Despite the 13-year age gap, the pair are rumoured to be seeing each other and have the blessings of their friends and family.

The daughter of footballer Michael Owen split from fishmonger Luca Bish a few months after Love Island finished in August 2022.

Bugzy Malone is known for his single 'Out Of Nowhere'. Picture: Getty Images

19-year-old Gemma shot to fame on last year's Love Island. Picture: Getty Images

According to The Sun, "Gemma and Aaron have enjoyed a few dates over the past few weeks."

"They have told their closest friends they are dating and seem really happy together," the insider revealed.

"Gemma and Aaron are keeping their relationship out of the public eye for now because it is early days."

Gemma previously dated Luca Bish after meeting on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

They continued, "He is really into her and has made it clear how he feels. It is all very new and exciting for both of them but they are taking it slowly."

Neither Bugzy or Gemma have commented on the dating rumours.

Their alleged relationship comes after Gemma split with Luca Bish, 23, in November 2022 after becoming official post-Love Island.