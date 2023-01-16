What time is Love Island 2023 on tonight and what channel is it on?

16 January 2023, 10:43 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 12:03

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming series of Love Island.

Love Island is back on our screens, with more singletons looking for love on the hit reality show.

Fronted by new host Maya Jama, the Winter series of Love Island is back in South Africa as nine hopeful singles embark on their quest to find love.

So, what time does the series start and what channel is it on? Here's all we know about Winter Love Island 2023.

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Maya Jama is now host of the hit ITV2 reality show.
Picture: ITV

Love Island kicks off on Monday 16th January from 9pm, and the first episode features brand new host Maya arriving to the villa via helicopter!

Maya greets the boys and says, "Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?" as the first coupling takes place.

The 2023 Winter series airs on ITV2 and ITVX, and will be available on ITVX to stream in case you miss it.

Love Island 2023's Olivia Hawkins: age, Instagram, job and more

Will it be love at first sight for any of the contestants?
Will it be love at first sight for any of the contestants? Picture: ITV

The first episode has been long-awaited, with the contestants meeting for the first time.

Will it be love at first sight for any islanders and who will couple up with whom?

Love Island airs daily (besides Saturday) on ITV2 and ITVX.

