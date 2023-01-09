Ring Girl Olivia Hawkins announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Actress and Ring Girl Olivia is no stranger to the camera, but she's here to find love.

The latest series of Love Island hits our screens next week, which will feature nine new singletons embarking on a trip halfway across the world to find love.

Fronted by newbie Maya Jama, this season sees the contestants flying to South Africa in a bid to find love.

Among the contestants is 27-year-old Olivia, who is a ring girl and actress.

The Brighton native has revealed that she's never been in a serious relationship before and thinks she can find the one on Love Island.

She revealed: "I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life."

The islander has been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson, and she has also acted in a James Bond film.

On what she can bring to the villa, the ring girl said that she is "fun, vibes. I’m a very confident, bubbly person…. maybe a little bit of drama!"

Love Island is no stranger to drama, so we can't wait to see who Olivia couples up with!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.