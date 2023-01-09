Farmer Will Young joins Winter Love Island 2023

Will is a farmer with over 1 million followers on TikTok.

Love Island is back on our screens next week, and the contestants are being announced today.

One of the singletons looking for love is Will Young, a farmer from Buckinghamshire.

The 23-year-old is also on TikTok, where his videos of him farming have amassed over 1 million followers.

Despite being only 23, Will says that "I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

The Farmer will be heading to South Africa to "solely go out and find love" away from the farm.

Will is a keen meditator, and does 20 minutes of it before he sleeps each night.

The hit reality show is back for 2023 with a Winter series - the second ever time.

Singletons will swap their day jobs in the UK for a villa stay in South Africa looking to find love.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.