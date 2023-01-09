Financial advisor Ron Hall announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

The Essex lad is looking to make memories in the villa.

The hit reality dating show Love Island is back on our screens next week, and the next batch of contestants are being revealed.

Love Island returns with a winter season - the second ever series following from 2020's South African escapade.

Among the singletons is Ron Hall, a 25-year-old financial advisor hailing from Essex.

He says that he is looking to bring "fun and charisma" into the villa, and pledges to be "naturally myself" in there.

He's looking for good times and to make memories in the villa.

Ron says that he is the most genuine person you'll ever meet, and confirms this by saying, "I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person - which you don’t find these days."

Ron also revealed that he is blind in one eye after a football accident at the age of eight.

He now has two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green - and says that it has not hindered him at all.

The finance advisor says, "It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.