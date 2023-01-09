Administrator Anna-May Robey announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

The 20-year-old is the youngest contestant in the line up.

Love Island is back for 2023 and the contestants are ready to find love in the sun.

Returning to South Africa, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Villa, with new host Maya Jama.

Among the hopefuls looking for love is 20-year-old Anna-May Robey, the youngest contestant this year.

Anna-May is the youngest contestant this year. Picture: ITV

The Swansea-based payroll administrator describes herself as as "energetic" and a "chatterbox."

She says that she thinks that think "going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone", considering the success of couples like Indiyah and Dami, Ekin-Su and Davide, and Tasha and Andrew.

The 20-year-old also says she chose Love Island as she "wants a boyfriend" and "someone who makes me laugh."

When talking about dates, Anna-May said her worst experience was when her date fell asleep at a restaurant.

"We went for food and shared a bottle of wine," she says. "As I was speaking to him he fell asleep! I had to clink his wine glass to wake him up."

We can't wait to see if Anna-May finds love in the villa!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.