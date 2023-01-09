Security Officer Shaq Muhammad announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Shaq says that he hopes he comes out the villa with his future wife.

Love Island is back on our screens next Monday, and the latest batch of contestants looking for love has been announced.

The new season sees Maya Jama taking the reigns from Laura Whitmore as host, who will guide the singletons into finding their dream partner.

Hoping to find love in the villa is 24-year-old Shaq Muhammad, who says he's looking to find "the person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa."

Farmer Will Young joins Winter Love Island 2023

Shaq is looking for a wife in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

The airport security guard admitted that he hasn't had "the best luck with previous relationships", but hopes to find a lover in the villa.

Shaq's friends and family says that he "falls in love too quickly" and wears his heart on his sleeve.

Being an "emotional person", he says, "can be a blessing and a curse."

Administrator Anna-May Robey announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

Shaq is into his films, especially Dear John, which makes him cry every time he watches it.

He spilled: "That’s my favourite film. Any time I’m with someone and they say, ‘Let’s watch a romantic film’, I’m like, ‘How about Dear John, how does that sound?'"

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.