Where is Maya Jama's cut-out black dress from on last night's Love Island?

Maya Jama is already killing it with the show-stopping looks this season on Love Island!

Last night saw the 2023 Winter series of Love Island commence on ITV2 and ITVX, that saw the sexy singletons couple up and meet each other for the first time.

All eyes were on host Maya Jama who turned all their heads in an array of outfits perfect for the South African sun.

So, where was Maya Jama's black cut-out dress from as seen in the re-coupling from?

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Last night saw the 2023 Winter series of Love Island kick off. Picture: ITV2

The jaw-dropping dress is from fashion brand MÔNOT and is called the 'Halterneck crêpe cutout maxi dress' in colour black.

The material is crepe, and Jama paired it with a pair of strappy heels.

Maya's dress retails for a whopping £1,575 and can be found on Net-A-Porter.

What time is Love Island 2023 on tonight and what channel is it on?

Maya Jama wore this stunning dress to greet the sexy singletons. Picture: ITV2

The dress retails for almost £1600. Picture: ITV2

Elsewhere in the episode, Maya walked in to the villa in a stunning green and blue marble maxi dress.

The host sizzled in the flowy dress as she strutted into the villa to greet the singletons.

At the 2022 BRIT Awards, Jama also wore MONOT - in the form of a black two-piece cutout look.

Love Island airs daily on ITV2 and ITVX.