Maya Jama, 28, addresses Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating rumours
11 April 2023, 15:04
The TV presenter has spoken out regarding the recent rumours between her and the A-list actor.
Maya Jama has finally addressed rumours she's dating Leonardo DiCaprio after being spotted multiple times with the actor in recent months.
The 28-year-old Love Island host and the 48-year-old Hollywood star have been papped together as a source claimed that they had been on a "string of dates."
However, now Maya has spoken out against these rumours after months of speculation.
Jama has been enjoying a holiday abroad and was spotted wearing a 'Leo' necklace - which sent fans into a frenzy as they thought this confirmed the dating rumours.
However, the necklace 'Leo' represents her star sign, and Maya addressed the rumours that were circulated by a tabloid and quote tweeted them.
"I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now," she penned on Twitter.
I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz— Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023
Maya continued: "That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please."
DiCaprio also reportedly addressed the dating rumours earlier this month, after a source revealed to The Sun that "They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything."
The TV presenter and NBA player Ben Simmons were together for a year and even got engaged before splitting last summer.