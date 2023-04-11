Maya Jama, 28, addresses Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating rumours

11 April 2023, 15:04

Maya Jama shows off all of her Love Island outfits

The TV presenter has spoken out regarding the recent rumours between her and the A-list actor.

Maya Jama has finally addressed rumours she's dating Leonardo DiCaprio after being spotted multiple times with the actor in recent months.

The 28-year-old Love Island host and the 48-year-old Hollywood star have been papped together as a source claimed that they had been on a "string of dates."

However, now Maya has spoken out against these rumours after months of speculation.

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Maya Jama has shut down the Leo dating rumours.
Maya Jama has shut down the Leo dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Jama has been enjoying a holiday abroad and was spotted wearing a 'Leo' necklace - which sent fans into a frenzy as they thought this confirmed the dating rumours.

However, the necklace 'Leo' represents her star sign, and Maya addressed the rumours that were circulated by a tabloid and quote tweeted them.

"I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now," she penned on Twitter.

Maya Jama's ex Ben Simmons 'demands' £800k engagement ring back after split

Leo has had a string of famous ex-girlfriends.
Leo has had a string of famous ex-girlfriends. Picture: Getty

Maya continued: "That is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please."

DiCaprio also reportedly addressed the dating rumours earlier this month, after a source revealed to The Sun that "They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything."

The TV presenter and NBA player Ben Simmons were together for a year and even got engaged before splitting last summer.

