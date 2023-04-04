Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly responds to Maya Jama dating rumours

4 April 2023, 11:10

The Hollywood A-lister has allegedly responded to rumours he's dating presenter Maya Jama.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly responded to rumours that he is dating Love Island host Maya Jama.

He has hit back at claims that he has allegedly been seeing the 28-year-old TV presenter after they were introduced by mutual friends.

The actor has denied the new string of rumours of the pair dating, after fans had spotted them partying together multiple times across the world.

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Maya Jama hosts Love Island in the UK.
Maya Jama hosts Love Island in the UK. Picture: Getty
Leo has had a string of famous ex-girlfriends.
Leo has had a string of famous ex-girlfriends. Picture: Getty

A source revealed to The Sun that Leo and Maya "are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates," but the actor has recently rebuked this.

The insider has now claimed: "They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything."

The source continued that "they are having fun and seeing how it goes."

Maya Jama's ex Ben Simmons 'demands' £800k engagement ring back after split

Maya and Ben split their time between London and New York
Maya and Ben ended their engagement in August 2022. . Picture: Getty Images

"They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time.

"Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her," finished the insider.

The pair reportedly spent time in New York last month, and have been pictured leaving an exclusive club in Paris last month with pals.

Love Island bosses want to sign Maya Jama for 'multiple seasons'

Leonardo DiCaprio dated actress Camilla Morrone for five years.
Leonardo DiCaprio dated actress Camilla Morrone for five years. Picture: Getty

Jama was engaged to NBA player Ben Simmons after a year together.

Leonardo DiCaprio split from his model girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, after five years together the same month as Maya became single.

