Love Island announces shocking hideaway twist for upcoming series

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island is set to spice up the hideaway this year in a shocking twist revealed by the show's producers.

Love Island is coming back to our screens next week, and producers of the hit ITV dating show has revealed an exciting twist that will be happening in the Hideaway.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Capital XTRA and other members of the press were treated to an exclusive villa tour by the presenter, where we found out some saucy information regarding the Hideaway's status for this upcoming series.

New rules have been revealed for the Hideaway for this upcoming season of Love Island, and it's safe to say that the drama might be hotting up...

According to Mike Spencer, Creative Director of Love Island, he revealed that producers are throwing away the rulebook for the Hideaway.

Capital XTRA were treated to a VIP tour of the new villa, and Mike revealed that the saucy room will no longer be restricted to those in couples.

Couples will also get access to the decking area and the iconic hot tub, as Mike said: "At the moment, and this is very work in progress, you shouldn’t be in a couple to go in the Hideaway.

"Because sometimes, by default or by re-couplings, you might end up in a friendship so the idea is that there is no invite needed, as long as you are not in a couple."

The team also told us that the usual parade of sexy costumes has been scrapped this year, which could be a relief to some fans cringing at the thought of it.

The Hideaway will also be open at all times for the upcoming series, which is decorated in tones of luxurious red and gold for the new islanders.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.