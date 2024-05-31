Love Island fans 'discover first bombshell' after spotting clue in trailer

By Anna Suffolk

Some Love Island fans have spotted a huge clue pointing towards a potential bombshell set to cause a scene in the Majorcan villa.

Love Island is back on our screens next Monday, and fans have already started investigating as to who might be one of the first bombshells to enter the villa.

The ITV series, which is hosted by Maya Jama, kicks off a brand new season on 3rd June, with the first batch of contestants having already been announced ahead of series 11 starting.

However, some fans are convinced ITV has accidentally leaked the identity of the first Love Island bombshell in a trailer announcing all twelve contestants.

The advert for the upcoming 11th series was released showing an unknown 13th islander in amongst the mix of confirmed Islanders including Harriett, Nicole and Samantha, before showing an unannounced girl called Uma.

A screen recording was shared on social media which gave the first look at Love Island's potential first bombshell Uma.

Fans took to social media and Reddit to discuss Uma's possible bombshell entrance into the villa, and some sleuths found her Instagram, which shows her modelling for fashion sites like Pretty Little Thing.

One fan spoke on Reddit and said: "We need to find out if she’s a first bombshell or she got dropped out," after seeing a Love Island advert with the 13th islander.

Another spoke on X: "She is so stunning, I am very sure she would definitely turn heads."

With Love Island starting next week, only time will tell to see if Uma might make an appearance as a jaw-dropping bombshell.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.