4 June 2024, 11:10

Joey Essex on Love Island: Who is he and has he been on the show before? Picture: ITV / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Who is Joey Essex and was he on Love Island before? Here's everything you need to know about the TV and TOWIE personality as the first celebrity bombshell.

Love Island shocked fans after revealing that Joey Essex is joining the villa alongside existing contestants including Harriett, Mimii, Ayo & Sam.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to the limelight and reality television, having shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) over a decade ago, and is now looking to find love in Love Island.

So, who is Joey Essex and has he been on Love Island before? Who is he coupled up with? Here's the rundown on Love Island's first celebrity bombshell.

Joey Essex has joined the Love Island villa.
Joey Essex has joined the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Joey Essex on Love Island and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Joey Essex has been a huge name for himself on British reality TV after making an appearance on TOWIE from 2011 to 2013. Since leaving the ITV reality show, his career shot to new heights after appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here in 2013 where he reached the final.

Since then, he has appeared in numerous celebrity-based shows including Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice, and presented Educating Joey Essex for a few years.

Joey has had a few high-profile relationships, including an on-off one with fellow TOWIE contestant Sam Faiers. The pair got engaged but called things off for good in 2014. He has also dated Love Island 2018 contestant Ellie Brown after she appeared on the show.

Joey Essex and Sam Faiers pictured in 2014.
Joey Essex and Sam Faiers pictured in 2014. Picture: Getty

Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub

Has Joey Essex been in Love Island before?

No, Joey Essex has not made an appearance in Love Island before, however fans thought the reality star had made an appearance on the show beforehand.

He has made an appearance on similar dating shows including Celebrity Ex on The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

He said he is taking part in the show as he is "extremely single right now" and hopes to leave the island "hand in hand with the love of my life."

