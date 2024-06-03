Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore had ‘secret boyfriend’ days before joining the show

Love Island’s Harriett Blackmore had ‘secret boyfriend’ days before joining the show. Picture: ITV

Love Island contestant Harriett Blackmore reportedly had a boyfriend just days before joining the ITV reality show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's newest contestant Harriett Blackmore has faced controversy by fans after reportedly having a secret boyfriend outside the villa just days before the new series of the ITV show kicks off.

The 24-year-old dancer from Brighton is no stranger to the spotlight, having done personal shopping for ArrDee and is mates with YouTuber Saffron Barker.

However, her entrance into he villa has been overshadowed by claims she was still seeing her on-off boyfriend Josh just days before flying out to Mallorca to take part in the ITV reality show.

Harriett is 24 and from Brighton. Picture: ITV

Love Island - Meet Harriet

Harriett and her boyfriend reportedly dated for three years before splitting in January of this year. At the time of writing, Harriett still has pictures of her ex on her Instagram account, but appears to no longer follow him.

The Love Island contestant reportedly visited her ex's house as recently as May 24, during which she gave him a scrapbook of photos detailing their on-off relationship and told him she 'loved' him, The Sun reports.

She also reportedly sent him a text saying "I need time to focus on myself and what I’m doing."

Harriett is looking for love in the villa. Picture: ITV

The source continues: "He asked if she was going on but at the time she said she would never go on Love Island."

"Josh feels like he’s been led down a garden path. He was in love and during their relationship they were talking about moving out and getting married."

However, the Love Island contestant has addressed these rumours to the same publication and said: "'We kind of broke up out of the blue but we've remained in contact and, and I think we'll always be friends, there's no bad blood there."

"You know the ex-boyfriend’s always going to have a lot to say and even if it's not the ex-boyfriend, one of his friends…. he's not expecting me to be on TV, so he’s probably got a lot of emotions, he’s probably got a lot of feelings."

"But I'm just gonna clarify, we've had conversations and we remained in contact but yeah, for me, the relationship ended in January."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.