Love Island’s Patsy Field: Age, job, disability & what she's said about having Erb’s Palsy

Love Island’s Patsy Field: Age, job, disability & what she's said about having Erb’s Palsy. Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Love Island's Patsy Field is entering the villa tonight, and here's everything you need to know about her, including age, job and her Erb's Palsy, a disability she has.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island is back on our screens with twelve new contestants ready to make an appearance in the Love Island villa in sunny Mallorca.

Among the contestants is Patsy Field, who joins the likes of Sean Stone and Harriett Blackmore looking for love in the sunshine.

Patsy Field is the first person to enter the Love Island villa with Erb's Palsy, which is a disability that affects her arm, and here's everything she has said about it before she enters the villa, as well as all the information you need to know about the upcoming islander.

The new contestants for Love Island! Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island's Patsy Field? What is her age, Instagram and job?

Patsy Field is a 29-year-old office administrator from Orpington, Kent and is looking for love in the Majorcan villa.

On her personality, she says that friends would say she's "the loudest person in the group" and the "life and soul of the party."

"My family would say that I’m bossy and that it’s always my way or the highway, they’d say I rule the roost."

On Instagram, she can be found @patsylouu, where she posts lots of holiday snaps and stunning pictures of her all glammed up.

Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub

What is Patsy Field's disability? What has she said about having Erb's Palsy?

Love Island's Patsy is the first person to enter the Love Island villa with Erb's Palsy, a condition characterised by weakness and loss of motion in the arm, which she developed during her traumatic birth.

She revealed she has gone through numerous surgeries to improve the movement in her arm, and told press ahead of the launch that ITV bosses have been able to adapt the villa to assist with her disability.

"No stone has been left unturned when it comes to 'am I happy to go in there and get involved with day to day activities' and stuff like that," she told press in a pre-villa round table interview.

Love Island - Meet Patsy

"There are things that will be interesting I guess, for other people to see on camera that I can't do. I struggle to put my hair up and stuff."

She continued: "But I always just kind of find something to rest my arm on, or I often - you'll probably see me in there - I'm using my friend's shoulder to put my arm on, so I can lift it up and do my hair."

"So you'll definitely as as the show plays out, you'll be able to see things I can and can't do."

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.