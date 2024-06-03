What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for?

3 June 2024, 14:07

What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for?
What time does Love Island start tonight and how long is it on for? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

How long is Love Island on for tonight and what time and channel does the series start on?

Love Island is back on our screens tonight and the show hosted by Maya Jama promises some brand new twists and all the drama.

The ITV reality series is back for it's 11th series, and twelve new islanders are set to enter the Majorcan villa, including Patsy Field, Harriett Blackmore and Samantha Kenny.

So, when does Love Island start this evening and how long is the episode? Here's everything you need to know including duration and a lowdown on the ITV series.

The new contestants for Love Island!
The new contestants for Love Island! Picture: ITV

Love Island unveils latest hideaway for new series

What time does Love Island start tonight?

As with usual series of Love Island, the first episode of the 11th series starts at 9pm tonight.

The first episode is being simulcast across ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV, meaning all the drama will be covered across loads of platforms!

Maya Jama will make her entrance into the villa and says to the contestants: “Welcome to Love Island. It’s lovely to meet you guys but I think we should have a little game to get things going.”

Maya Hama is back as host of Love Island.
Maya Jama is back as host of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island reveals new Hideaway area with hot tub

How long is Love Island on for? Episode length revealed

As with all of the first episodes of Love Island, it is a longer episode to make room for twelve new islanders and their initial couplings.

The first episode will be on from 9pm till 10:30, meaning it will be an extended 90-minute duration.

'Where there is love, there is fire' is the tagline for the 11th series, meaning we can anticipate lots of flames and drama with the new islanders.

