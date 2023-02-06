The GRAMMYs 2023 full winners list: Record of the year, song of the year & more

On Air Now
6 February 2023, 07:32
Here's a rundown of who scooped up the big awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards...
The 65th Grammy Awards took place last night, and they celebrated a year's worth of outstanding talent from some of the world's biggest musicians.
Celebrated live from Los Angeles, celebrities stepped out in full force to see who would scoop up the prestigious awards.
Powerhouse Beyoncé is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history, as she won three awards this year - bringing her total to a whopping 32.
Here's a list of the winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Record of the Year - "About Damn Time" - Lizzo
Song of the Year - "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Album of the Year - "Harry's House" - Harry Styles
Best New Artist - Samara Joy
Best Pop Solo Performance - "Easy On Me" - Adele
Best Pop Duo Performance - "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Melodic Rap Performance - "WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Rap Album - "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" – Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song - "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance - "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
Best R&B Performance - "Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
Best Traditional R&B Performance - "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" - Beyoncé
Best R&B Song - "CUFF IT" - Beyoncé
Best R&B Album - "Black Radio III" - Robert Glasper
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - "Higher" - Michael Bublé
Best Pop Vocal Album - "Harry's House" - Harry Styles
Best Music Video - “All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift
Best Dance / Electronic Album - "RENAISSANCE" - Beyoncé