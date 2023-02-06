The GRAMMYs 2023 full winners list: Record of the year, song of the year & more

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar were amongst the big winners. . Picture: Getty Images

Here's a rundown of who scooped up the big awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards...

The 65th Grammy Awards took place last night, and they celebrated a year's worth of outstanding talent from some of the world's biggest musicians.

Celebrated live from Los Angeles, celebrities stepped out in full force to see who would scoop up the prestigious awards.

Powerhouse Beyoncé is now the most decorated artist in Grammy history, as she won three awards this year - bringing her total to a whopping 32.

How to watch the Grammys 2023: time, channel, nominees & more

Here's a list of the winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Adele, Beyonce and Lizzo at The 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Record of the Year - "About Damn Time" - Lizzo

Song of the Year - "Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Album of the Year - "Harry's House" - Harry Styles

Best New Artist - Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance - "Easy On Me" - Adele

Best Pop Duo Performance - "Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Beyoncé is now the most decorated Grammy-winning artist in history. Picture: Getty

Best Melodic Rap Performance - "WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album - "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song - "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance - "The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

Tems has won her first Grammy Award! Picture: Getty

Best R&B Performance - "Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance - "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" - Beyoncé

Best R&B Song - "CUFF IT" - Beyoncé

Best R&B Album - "Black Radio III" - Robert Glasper

Kendrick Lamar and Doja Cat. Picture: Getty

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album - "Higher" - Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album - "Harry's House" - Harry Styles

Best Music Video - “All Too Well: The Short Film” – Taylor Swift

Best Dance / Electronic Album - "RENAISSANCE" - Beyoncé