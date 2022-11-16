Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are fast approaching and next year marks the 65th year of the prestigious awards.

The event will feature five new categories, bringing the number of awards up for grabs to 91.

Artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are nominated for a number of awards.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed at the 2022 awards. Picture: Getty Images