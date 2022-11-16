Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more

16 November 2022, 11:16

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy awards.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are fast approaching and next year marks the 65th year of the prestigious awards.

The event will feature five new categories, bringing the number of awards up for grabs to 91.

Artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are nominated for a number of awards.

The GRAMMYs 2022 full winners list: Record of the year, song of the year & more

Here's everything we know about the 2023 Grammys here.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed at the 2022 awards.
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow performed at the 2022 awards. Picture: Getty Images

  1. When are the 2023 Grammys?

    The 2023 Grammys will take place on Sunday February 5th, and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

    The ceremony will start at 8pm ET.

    Next year's award ceremony will celebrate artists and recordings from the period of October 2021 to September 2022.

    Trevor Noah will host the 2023 awards (pictured in 2022).
    Trevor Noah will host the 2023 awards (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty Images

  2. Where are the 2023 Grammys?

    The 2023 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

    This years awards took place in Las Vegas, and the capacity for the arena in LA is around 20,000.

    The Crypto.com arena is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers.
    The Crypto.com arena is the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. Picture: Getty Images

  3. What new categories are there?

    There are five new categories for the Grammy awards.

    They include Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

    The 2023 Grammys will include five new categories.
    The 2023 Grammys will include five new categories. Picture: Getty Images

  4. Who is nominated for the 2023 Grammys?

    Beyoncé is leading the nominations for the 2023 Grammys with nine nominations thanks to her chart-topping album Renaissance.

    Queen Bey's latest celebration of music means that she is now the most nominated artist in history with 88 awards.

    She was followed in this years race by Kendrick Lamar, who is nominated for eight awards.

    Beyoncé is releasing her first solo project in six years this month
    Beyoncé is nominated for nine awards. . Picture: Getty Images

    Here are the nominations for the major categories at the 2023 Grammys.

    Record of the year

    ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
    Adele - Easy on Me
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
    Doja Cat - Woman
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Song of the year

    Adele - Easy on Me
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
    Gayle - ABCDEFU
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
    Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

    Kendrick at Rolling Loud Miami
    Kendrick Lamar is nominated for eight gongs. . Picture: Getty Images

    Best new artist

    Anitta
    Domi & JD Beck
    Latto
    Måneskin
    Molly Tuttle
    Muni Long
    Omar Apollo
    Samara Joy
    Tobe Nwigwe
    Wet Leg

    Best rap performance

    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
    Doja Cat - Vegas
    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
    Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

    Best R&B performance

    Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
    Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
    Lucky Daye - Over
    Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
    Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

