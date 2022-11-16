Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more
16 November 2022, 11:16
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammy awards.
The 2023 Grammy Awards are fast approaching and next year marks the 65th year of the prestigious awards.
The event will feature five new categories, bringing the number of awards up for grabs to 91.
Artists such as Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are nominated for a number of awards.
Here's everything we know about the 2023 Grammys here.
When are the 2023 Grammys?
The 2023 Grammys will take place on Sunday February 5th, and will be aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The ceremony will start at 8pm ET.
Next year's award ceremony will celebrate artists and recordings from the period of October 2021 to September 2022.
Where are the 2023 Grammys?
The 2023 Grammys will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
This years awards took place in Las Vegas, and the capacity for the arena in LA is around 20,000.
What new categories are there?
There are five new categories for the Grammy awards.
They include Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
Who is nominated for the 2023 Grammys?
Beyoncé is leading the nominations for the 2023 Grammys with nine nominations thanks to her chart-topping album Renaissance.
Queen Bey's latest celebration of music means that she is now the most nominated artist in history with 88 awards.
She was followed in this years race by Kendrick Lamar, who is nominated for eight awards.
Here are the nominations for the major categories at the 2023 Grammys.
Record of the year
ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Song of the year
Adele - Easy on Me
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Gayle - ABCDEFU
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best new artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs