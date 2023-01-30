How to watch the Grammys 2023: time, channel, nominees & more
30 January 2023, 15:52
The Grammy Awards are this week, and here's how you can watch the ceremony.
The 2023 Grammy Awards are taking place this Sunday, February 5, with music's biggest names jetting to Los Angeles for the 65th edition.
This year's Grammys will celebrate music released from October 2021 to September 2022 - and nominations were announced last November ahead of the ceremony.
Leading the nominations is Beyoncé, and here's how you can watch all the action unfold!
Grammys 2023: date, location, nominations and more
What time are the Grammy Awards on at UK time?
This year's Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023 from 8pm-11:30pm ET.
This means that they are on at 1am-4:30am UK time.
Unless you plan on staying up live to watch the Grammys from the UK, all of the biggest moments from the show will be able to be found on social media as and when they happen.
Where can I watch the 2023 Grammy Awards?
In the US, the awards are broadcast on CBS, and are also set to be streamed live and on demand on service Paramount+.
However, they have not confirmed whether or not the 2023 event will be shown on the platform for UK viewers across the pond.
Who is performing at the award show?
This year’s Grammys performers do not disappoint, with with Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith performing.
They’ll join Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, and Steve Lacy when the awards are held on February 5.
Popstar Harry Styles will also be taking to the stage to perform this weekend.