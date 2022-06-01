Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand

Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's latest business venture

Congratulations are in order to Nicki Minaj, who has been named as the creative director for Maxim Magazine as well as the global ambassador for the sports betting and lifestyle brand MaximBet.

Sharing the news on her Instagram on (June 1), the Do We Have A Problem rapper wrote:

"I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership".

"I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!" she continued.

As the creative director and global ambassador of the magazine, Minaj will oversee broadening the brands audience.

At MaximBet, she will be working on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and marketing all designed to bring together women, entertainment, sports, and betting together.

She is also officially 'a special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors and be actively involved in the company’s ambitious plans for iGaming'.

We are thrilled to partner with Nicki Minaj. She is an extraordinary entrepreneur and the leading artist of her generation, a combination that will be transformative for Maxim - Sardar Biglardi, Editor-In-Chief, Maxim

In the press release, CEO of MaximBet Daniel Graetzer spoke highly about Minaj joining the company adding:

"Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand".

He continued "I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream".

Nicki Minaj arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

The announcement of Minaj's latest business role comes ahead of upcoming tour and soon to be released fifth studio album.