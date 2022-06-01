Is Nicki Minaj the creative director of Maxim? Rapper collaborates with sports gambling brand
1 June 2022, 13:12
Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's latest business venture
Congratulations are in order to Nicki Minaj, who has been named as the creative director for Maxim Magazine as well as the global ambassador for the sports betting and lifestyle brand MaximBet.
Sharing the news on her Instagram on (June 1), the Do We Have A Problem rapper wrote:
"I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot-on as it relates to this partnership".
"I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!" she continued.
As the creative director and global ambassador of the magazine, Minaj will oversee broadening the brands audience.
At MaximBet, she will be working on merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and marketing all designed to bring together women, entertainment, sports, and betting together.
She is also officially 'a special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors and be actively involved in the company’s ambitious plans for iGaming'.
In the press release, CEO of MaximBet Daniel Graetzer spoke highly about Minaj joining the company adding:
"Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand".
He continued "I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream".
The announcement of Minaj's latest business role comes ahead of upcoming tour and soon to be released fifth studio album.