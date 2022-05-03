Nicki Minaj roasted for her 'out of breath' walk on the Met Gala carpet

The rapstress' fans hilariously reacted to her being 'out of breath' while walking up the red carpet stairs at the Met Gala 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has been roasted on social media after a viral clip of her calling out a reporter on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022.

At the prestigious event on Monday (May 2), the 39-year-old rapper stunned in an all-black Burberry bustier gown, with feathers, leather leggings and finished off the look with a baseball cap.

Nicki Minaj attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". Picture: Getty

While her outfit choice garnered a fair amount of attention, some fans have noticed the star became out of breathe while walking up the red carpet stairs.

The 'Anaconda' rapstress was assisted by several members of her team to help her up the stairs, as her gown appeared to be heavy.

American blog TheShadeRoom shared a viral video, where the star seems as though she had a hard time catching her breath. Fans wasted no time, pointing out that Minaj was seen panting while walking up the stairs.

One fan joked: "That’s how I be on treadmill in 2.5 minutes" while another joked: "How I feel walking up 3 steps. I get it sis".

Another Instagram user wrote: "Dang I thought I be out of breath from just walking😂😂😂" while another added: "my sista out of breath walking up then damn stairs."

See other fan reactions below.

Fans hilariously react to clip of her 'out of breath' as she calls out a reporter on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Instagram/TSR

Fans react to Nicki Minaj being 'out of breath'. Picture: Instagram/TSR

Nicki Minaj fans react to her calling out a reporter on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022. Picture: Instagram/TSR

Fans make hilarious jokes about Nicki Minaj's 'out of breath' walk. Picture: Instagram/TSR

While struggling to walk up the stairs, Minaj paused for a brief interaction where she called out an unidentified reporter.

The star spoke to the reporter, who supposedly leaked that she was going to be at the event after a four year absence.

“Are you the man that leaked that I was gonna be here? It was you," Minaj can be heard saying in videos from the event, before adding that she was "about to come up to you and slap the sh*t out of you.”

Full video! Incase anyone thinks she was seriouspic.twitter.com/9drmLsiFny — Sir ♛ (@youmysonbish) May 3, 2022

While the moment seemed serious, other clips have showed that the star was seemingly joking.

One fan wrote: "She was playing & laughed with them in another video" while another added: "love her personality so much".

Nicki's fans were happy to see her return to the annual event. It was the first time 2019 for the "Camp" themed Gala, where she showed up to in a bubblegum pink Prabal Gurung dress.