Nicki Minaj hilariously raps 'Monster' alongside Adele in iconic Carpool Karaoke

The 'Do We Have A Problem?' rapper made her first appearance on the popular late show segment, rapping side-by-side against Adele

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj paid homage to Adele's amazing iconic rendition her Monster rap on the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where the rapstress showed off her impressive British accent whilst rapping.

The 'Anaconda' rapper slipped into her British accent whilst poking fun at Adele's appearance at the NBA All-Star game.

Nicki Minaj raps Monster alongsode Adele on Carpool Karaoke. Picture: CBS/YouTube

Minaj and Corden then broke out into a rendition of Nicki's hit verse from Monster, sharing the screen with Adele, who performed the verse on the show when she appeared on the show back in 2016.

She also sang an acapella version of Adele's hit single 'Someone Like You', belting out the high notes, later performing some of her biggest hits including 'Super Bass', 'Blick Blick' and 'Starships'.

She also opened up about her anxiety struggles with Corden after he asked her why she likes to chew ice cubes, which fans of Minaj have noticed the star doing several times in her Instagram lives.

"Every time I’m biting the ice, it’s like taking out the anxiety, like ‘Urghhh!" she explained, admitting she's been privately struggling with anxiety issues since becoming famous.

Nicki Minaj discussing her anxiety with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. Picture: CBS/YouTube

"I think when I was younger, probably, my natural state was to be more confident" she said. "But I think when you’re a woman and you’re in the public eye all the time, if you’re not careful, you can become less confident because you’re being constantly scrutinized".

"I don’t think it’s natural. It’s not natural for a human being to always feel like everyone’s critiquing them. When I first came into the industry, I had this amazing sense of freedom, because nobody gave a shit about what I was doing. I could get away with doing anything and they’re just like, ‘Oh, haha! Nicki Minaj!’".

"And then it goes from that to the complete opposite where it’s like, if I blink my eye wrong they’ll have a story made up about why I’ve blinked my eye that way".

Despite all this, Nicki maintains that staying off social media and spending time with her one-year-old son Papa Bear is her number one priority.

"Whenever I am off of social media and I take that shit off my phone, I have this enormous sense of peace" she added. "And then you realize what really matters; the things that you’re thinking about or worrying about, you’re like, ‘Who cares?!".

"Being a mother plays a huge part because I don’t care what could be going on, what texts just came through my phone or what I saw on the Internet — when I look at my son I’m just magically in love! He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He’s just so cute and cuddly".