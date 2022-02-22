Adele sparks hilarious memes after being spotted courtside at basketball game

22 February 2022, 15:57

After a clip of her pretending not to see the camera at the NBA All-Star game went viral, Adele's face has become the latest funny meme on social media

Adele has found herself becoming a living meme once again after being captured at a recent basketball game completely ignoring the camera in front of her, with fans calling the clip hilarious.

Seen sitting court side at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Ohio this past weekend with her beau Rich Paul, the singer was spotted in the crowd enjoying popcorn.

During this time, a TV camera appeared close up on her face and her reaction was priceless.

Adele sitting courtside at the 2021 NBA all-stars game in Cleveland, Ohio in February 2021
Adele sitting courtside at the 2021 NBA all-stars game in Cleveland, Ohio in February 2021. Picture: NBA

Pretending as if she wasn't aware that she was on screen, the 'Easy on Me' singer can be seen looking to her left and her right, as the hosts comment on her attendance, joking that they would love to duet with her.

Fans instantly took to social media to make funny memes out of the viral clip with one fan tweeting: "Adele really said 'put all the cameras you want in my face, it’s my day off!!'".

Here are some of the best memes to the clip of Adele.

