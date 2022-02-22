Adele sparks hilarious memes after being spotted courtside at basketball game

After a clip of her pretending not to see the camera at the NBA All-Star game went viral, Adele's face has become the latest funny meme on social media

Adele has found herself becoming a living meme once again after being captured at a recent basketball game completely ignoring the camera in front of her, with fans calling the clip hilarious.

Seen sitting court side at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Ohio this past weekend with her beau Rich Paul, the singer was spotted in the crowd enjoying popcorn.

During this time, a TV camera appeared close up on her face and her reaction was priceless.

Adele sitting courtside at the 2021 NBA all-stars game in Cleveland, Ohio in February 2021. Picture: NBA

Pretending as if she wasn't aware that she was on screen, the 'Easy on Me' singer can be seen looking to her left and her right, as the hosts comment on her attendance, joking that they would love to duet with her.

Fans instantly took to social media to make funny memes out of the viral clip with one fan tweeting: "Adele really said 'put all the cameras you want in my face, it’s my day off!!'".

Here are some of the best memes to the clip of Adele.

me at argos waiting for them to call out my number pic.twitter.com/uiQJ0Vib4O — lewys (@lookingforlewys) February 21, 2022

me pretending not to care about the movie i’m trying to watch so it loads faster pic.twitter.com/hjfehvIPRB — dale (@abcdale_) February 21, 2022

Me pretending not to see biscuits being passed around the office. pic.twitter.com/Vvg6nZ7zvX — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) February 22, 2022

Me with my parents while (not) watching the sex scene in the movie. https://t.co/aqMRuuWJdE — Franz³⁰ (@franc_allkja) February 22, 2022

my dog when I ask her who ate the other half of my sandwich while I was in the bathroom https://t.co/aTTBCQOYMT — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) February 21, 2022

Me avoiding someone when I see them in public https://t.co/8EIiMWU3FI — sponch (@gremlinjotito) February 21, 2022

me pretending not to see my grandma opening her wallet to give me money pic.twitter.com/hPNLB1Z54X — kool kat (@fentydoh) February 22, 2022