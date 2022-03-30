Nicki Minaj claps back at fan who claims she's no longer authentic

30 March 2022, 17:14

After a fan tweeted her saying she's too old to be partying, the Moment 4 Life rapper replied saying "people really create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you"

Nicki Minaj has responded to a fan who shaded her by claiming that her appearance at Fivio Foreign's birthday party looked forced, tweeting "I wish she’ll move on from this lifestyle this isn’t you anymore".

Nicki Minaj 'shades' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion by scribbling out their names in article

After several photos and clips of the party surfaced online, Minaj's fans couldn't help but tweet her their concerns about her being too grown to be partying with Fivio, who she released her latest single "We Go Up" with.

The rapper didn't take to kindly to their words and quickly snapped back on Twitter saying:

"Tell me you don’t know anything about Nicki Minaj w/o telling me. 😑😂 ppl rlly create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you. Girl eat shit please. Thank you. out of all the 3 wishes a btch get a btch using 1 wish to tell me not to be who I’ve ALWAYS fkng been 🥳".

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

She continued to defend her choice to party with the young rap star by tweeting:

"My whole AUTHENTIC come up is fully documented for the world to see. YouTube is free I think still. Y’all want me 2b some rich RNB singer/pop star so bad. 🤣 (well not the smart ppl) they know my story. 1 thing u can never change is ur story. I can&will only be me. Take it or🚪".

Nicki Minaj attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Nicki Minaj attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

