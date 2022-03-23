Nicki Minaj 'shades' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion by scribbling out their names in article

Covering up their names on an article that praised the Moment 4 Life rapper for her impact in female rap, fans called out Nicki for being 'immature' and 'childish'

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has come under fire for scribbling out Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and the City Girls name in a screenshot shared on her IG stories, where she was being praised for her impact in the music industry.

Nicki Minaj sharing a screenshot of the article, scribbling out the names of other female rappers. Picture: Instagram

The article which read: "Yet, what’s most astonishing and powerful about Nicki’s impact on Hip-Hop is her presence and, sometimes, the lack thereof" went onto detail her impact in the rap game.

"Whether she’s going on an unexpected freestyle or guest-feature run, giving a rare interview, or speaking her mind in a wild Twitter rant, Nicki Minaj’s presence — be it aural, digital, or visual — is absolutely enthralling, and when she’s on hiatus, you can tell" the article continued.

Nicki Minaj attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Despite the welcomed contributions of women like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion City Girls, and Doja Cat over the past few years, female rap still feels incomplete without Nicki Minaj’s presence and output, and that alone illustrates how important she is to Hip-Hop, as a genre, and as a culture".

Fans of the the 'Do We Have A Problem?' rapper branded her 'immature' and 'childish', saying that she could could have simply posted the article without throwing shade.

Nicki Minaj attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote: "She didn’t have to post this at all. She could have cut the graphic above that line. She did it to be messy".

Another one commented: "Crossing out doja cat like she didn’t need her to get her first number one song lol".

A third fan added: "You couldn’t just tweet a link to article alone… why go through all this, I don’t get it".

Why does Nicki try to gatekeep rap from other women in the industry? She has an issue with not getting respect but failed to ever give it to the likes of Lil Kim? 🥱🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/gxytdChTro — sophs (@xyzsoph) March 22, 2022

this woman stands for “lifting other women up” & “supporting other female rappers” but she keeps acting shady af towards every one of them it’s embarrassing (plus we know you’re impactful you don’t need to tweet it everyday to stay relevant in the conversation) https://t.co/a5nVB1A4cb — ✿ (@hausofkuchi) March 22, 2022

Crossing out doja cat even though she’s been running circles around her for the past couple years https://t.co/gmvQWwTLKz — crazy crazy big mac 👒 (@Big_maccc455) March 22, 2022

As fans as are aware, Nicki has had beef over the years with Cardi, Megan and the City Girls, only recently squashing her with the JT & Caresha. Neither of the ladies crossed out in the article have responded.