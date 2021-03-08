City Girls' JT slammed for 'blocking fan with cancer' on Twitter

The rapper temporarily deleted her Twitter account after facing backlash.

JT of rap duo City Girls has come under fire for allegedly blocking a fan on Twitter who claims to be suffering from cancer.

Screenshots shared online show the fan - named Shaddai Randolph - reaching out to JT and asking her for a short FaceTime call. The message was shared alongside a photo of Shaddai on a hospital bed surrounded by loved ones.

"Hey JT, sorry to bother u. I know I’ve said this b4, but I’m a fan of urs and I think ur amazing and funny," read the tweet. "Seeing u help me keeps my spirits up when I’m in pain. I’m dying and have cancer. You said u would DM me but never did. I still would like [to] FaceTime you for 5 mins if possible. Luv u."

In further screenshots, Randolph claimed JT had blocked her, and added that she had started receiving death threats.

"She blocked me y’all won," she said. "Y’all [keep sending] me death messages and [sending] me emails to die on my go fund me or to my mother. Y’all won I get it."

JT was faced with backlash following Randolph's claim, resulting in the rapper trying to clear her name.

"Omg y’all lie too bad on here & it gotta be a spam account," she began in a series of since-deleted tweets. "ima call now to really find out cause ughn ughn." After one of JT's followers said they thought Randolph could be a bot, JT wrote, "Me too. Ima just pray for her that’s stronger than a phone call."

The criticism continued, however, causing JT to temporarily deactivate her Twitter account. "wow jt is a nasty person.... how you block a cancer patient who’s dying wish was just to facetime you ? that’s so wicked..." wrote one user.

"JT is a b**ch at this point," wrote another, "How you block a little child with cancer for wanting to talk to you on FaceTime before she died cause she was posting too much but ain block the mfs STILL saying they wish the girl would die and shit under your posts?"

JT later explained in a video that she had indeed blocked Randolph because there was "too much going on" as she was in the middle of an argument with another woman at the time.

"She was writing under everything, and then I was in the middle of a motherf***ing argument. She was under my s**t, people was arguing with her, there was too much going on," the rapper said.

"I would never say f**k nobody with f***ing cancer. Get the f**k outta here. And I deactivated Twitter because everything I say and do know, I can’t even be happy in peace."