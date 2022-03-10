Nicki Minaj admits to getting ass shots after Lil Wayne made fun of her small butt

Sitting down with Joe Budden for her first in-depth interview of the year, Nicki Minaj confessed to getting ass shots at the start of her career after her Young Money label mates made fun of her small behind

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nicki Minaj has revealed in a new interview with Joe Budden that dropped on Wednesday (March 9) that she got ass shots early in her career, claiming that Lil Wayne's jokes about how small her bum was a major contributor.

"All I would hear them talking about is big butts and I didn’t feel complete or good enough—good as those girls because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, this is what you’re supposed to look like in the rap culture,’ and I don’t look like that".

"I was in Atlanta at the time and… I kept on being around Lil Wayne and them. At that time Wayne, he talking about big booties. Wayne would have a new chick in the studio every session so it was always a new big booty there. They were his muses" she told the retired rapper turned podcast host.

Nicki Minaj speaking with Joe Budden on the Joe Budden Podcast. Picture: YouTube

"I think they said stuff sometimes jokingly. But to a young girl or up-and-coming rapper … when it’s from someone like Lil Wayne it matters. So even if they’re joking they don’t know that the person … is not finding it funny".

She explained that they probably didn't know she was insecure about it at the time, adding:

"They’re just joking. They didn’t mean any harm. But it wasn’t a joke to me".

Nicki Minaj attends the BET Hip Hop Awards '09 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on October 10, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Nicki went onto say that she was 'shat on" on social media during the early stages of her career adding:

"Social media was just beginning when I started so I was a lot of people’s guinea pig. I was one of the first people to be shitted on on the internet, on social media like non-fucking stop".

She continues: "Every day I would go on and there was some new story, made-up story, or bad picture. It wasn’t acceptable to have surgery at all or anything. At that time, I had never had surgery. I had ass shots".

Nicki Minaj attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on February 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The mum-of-one also went onto discuss her impact on women rappers, her 2018 album Queen, being a role model and holding herself accountable, her pregnancy and more.

She also revealed that she was in talks with Kanye West about collaborating on his Yeezy brand to make a female version of Yeezys but had the offer declined by Yé himself thanks to Kim.

"He was like, ‘Well if I did something with you, I think my wife…probably wouldn’t love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead. If I was doing like a female version of Yeezys or whatever, it probably should go to my wife.’ I understood".