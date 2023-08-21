Rihanna gives birth to baby boy and drops hint about newborn son’s name
21 August 2023, 23:15 | Updated: 21 August 2023, 23:22
Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents again after welcoming their second baby.
Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky!
The ‘ANTI’ superstar is said to have welcomed her new baby - another baby boy - on August 3rd in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.
Sources have also dropped a hint about the little one’s name, and apparently it starts with an ‘R’, just like his big brother RZA!
Riri and Rocky confirmed the name of their first son almost a year after he was born in May 2022.
The A-list couple are yet to share any news about their newborn just yet, but as they kept the news of their first child under wraps for a while, it’s likely they’ll do the same this time around.
This comes just weeks after rumours circulated online that Rihanna had welcomed a baby girl, which now appears to be false news.
The Fenty Beauty mogul first announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February, less than a year after becoming a mum for the first time.
She has since gushed about motherhood and spoken about her excitement for expanding her family.
Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for years and have been inseparable since confirming their romance, with the rapper even calling Rih ‘the one’ and his ‘wife’.
