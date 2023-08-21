Rihanna gives birth to baby boy and drops hint about newborn son’s name

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

By Capital XTRA

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have become parents again after welcoming their second baby.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna has reportedly given birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky!

The ‘ANTI’ superstar is said to have welcomed her new baby - another baby boy - on August 3rd in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Sources have also dropped a hint about the little one’s name, and apparently it starts with an ‘R’, just like his big brother RZA!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son RZA in May last year. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Riri and Rocky confirmed the name of their first son almost a year after he was born in May 2022.

The A-list couple are yet to share any news about their newborn just yet, but as they kept the news of their first child under wraps for a while, it’s likely they’ll do the same this time around.

This comes just weeks after rumours circulated online that Rihanna had welcomed a baby girl, which now appears to be false news.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly welcomed another son. Picture: A$AP Rocky/Instagram

Rihanna is said to have given birth earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The Fenty Beauty mogul first announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February, less than a year after becoming a mum for the first time.

She has since gushed about motherhood and spoken about her excitement for expanding her family.

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after being friends for years and have been inseparable since confirming their romance, with the rapper even calling Rih ‘the one’ and his ‘wife’.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA