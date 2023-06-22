A$AP Rocky sparks engagement rumours after calling pregnant Rihanna his 'wife'

A$AP Rocky called Rihanna his wife at a music event this week, leading fans to speculate that they are engaged.

A$AP Rocky has ignited engagement rumours after calling his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna 'his wife' at a recent music event.

The 34-year-old rapper performed at Cannes Lion Festival show in France on Wednesday (21 June) when he made the sweet sentiment.

He decided to dedicate a song to his girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their second child after welcoming baby RZA last year.

Rocky called RiRi his wife at a music event. Picture: Getty

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building!" the rapper said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail, with many insinuating the pair were engaged or have tied the knot.

Rihanna rested on the balcony as she watched the show from above, nodding to the music as she appeared visibly pregnant.

She wore a sheer dress with her hair slicked back as she watched her boyfriend and mingled with celeb pals at the exclusive event.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are soon to be parents to two children! Picture: Getty

Asap Rocky and Rihanna make me want to find my wife, settle down and have a baby — Handsome Squidward (@5phionix5) June 21, 2023

An onlooker of the singer revealed that: "She ended up dancing the night away and was in high spirits all evening. She spent time chatting to other guests at the party including Tiffany Haddish."

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy during her comeback Super Bowl performance back in February, and whilst her due date hasn't been revealed, it is likely to be soon.

RiRi and Rocky have been pals for years, but it wasn't until 2020 when they became official as a couple and are soon to be parents to two children!