Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy

Rihanna has just announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show, and we couldn't be more excited!

The superstar - who already shares a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - made her return to the stage in her first solo performance since 2016, and also subtly announced her pregnancy in the 13-minute mashup of hits.

Riri's reps went on to confirm the news of her pregnancy to this outlet after the show, and here's all we know so far.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show 2023. Picture: Getty