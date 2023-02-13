Everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy
13 February 2023, 15:52
Here's everything we know about Rihanna's second pregnancy!
Rihanna has just announced her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl halftime show, and we couldn't be more excited!
Rihanna announces second pregnancy at Super Bowl halftime show
The superstar - who already shares a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky - made her return to the stage in her first solo performance since 2016, and also subtly announced her pregnancy in the 13-minute mashup of hits.
Riri's reps went on to confirm the news of her pregnancy to this outlet after the show, and here's all we know so far.
When is Rihanna’s due date for her second child?
So far, no official due date has been confirmed for Rihanna's pregnancy.
It is believed that she is past the four-month mark, as she initially announced her first pregnancy at that point too.
She could be expecting a summer baby, but there's yet to be any official confirmation.
Rihanna gave birth in May 2022 to her first child - a boy, whose name has not been announced yet - with A$AP Rocky.
Is Rihanna pregnant with a boy or girl?
Riri hasn't spoken about her second pregnancy as of yet, so it is not known whether she is expecting a baby boy or baby girl.
She also didn’t reveal her baby’s gender the first time, so it’s unlikely the singer will share it publicly this time around.
Rihanna and Rocky became proud parents less than a year ago to their gorgeous son, who was debuted by Rih on TikTok at the end of 2022.
What is the name of Rihanna's baby?
Rihanna is yet to reveal the name of her first child, and told the Washington Post back in November that she and A$AP “just didn’t get around to [announcing] it yet, really”.
“We’ve just been living,” she added, “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”
We’ll update this page with all the latest info!