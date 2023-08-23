Rihanna's new baby son's name 'uncovered' by fans

Rihanna fans think they have guessed the name of her and ASAP Rocky's second child!

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child, a son, this month!

The pair only revealed their first son's name a year after he was born, who is named RZA, which means it might be a while until the pair confirm anything.

Talk has turned to the name of their new bundle of joy, which some fans think they have sussed out the name, thanks to some clues dropped by the singer.

Rihanna at the 2023 Academy Awards. . Picture: Getty