Rihanna's new baby son's name 'uncovered' by fans

23 August 2023, 11:03

Rihanna shares sweet footage of her son

Rihanna fans think they have guessed the name of her and ASAP Rocky's second child!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rihanna and partner ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their second child, a son, this month!

The pair only revealed their first son's name a year after he was born, who is named RZA, which means it might be a while until the pair confirm anything.

Talk has turned to the name of their new bundle of joy, which some fans think they have sussed out the name, thanks to some clues dropped by the singer.

Rihanna wore a multitude of looks at the Academy Awards.
Rihanna at the 2023 Academy Awards. . Picture: Getty

  1. What do Rihanna fans think her sons name is?

    Some fans think Riri and Rocky will name their son a name beginning with R - as the child's parents named Robyn and Rakim and their son named RZA.

    Fans have also pointed out that there are other members of Wu-Tang Clan whose stage name begins with R - including Raekwon.

    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are soon to be parents to two children!
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky earlier this year. . Picture: Getty

    "You heard it here first….. Rihanna probably gonna name her son Raekwon," one person tweeted.

    Another added: "I bet Rih and Rocky named their second son Raekwon. It just fits. Rihanna, Rakim, RZA, and Raekwon like come ON."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is KSI Fighting Tommy Fury and What Time will it be on in the UK?

When is KSI Fighting Tommy Fury and What Time will it be on in the UK?

Stormzy & RAYE 'The Weekend' lyrics meaning revealed

Stormzy & RAYE 'The Weekend' lyrics meaning revealed

Stormzy

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

Drake's 'For All The Dogs' album: Release date, tracklist & more

How old is Halle Bailey? Who is her boyfriend DDG? Here's the lowdown on the actress and singer.

Halle Bailey's Age, Net Worth and Boyfriend DDG: The Lowdown on 'The Little Mermaid' Star

Trending

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Burna Boy New Album 'I Told Them...' 2023: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

Rihanna's kids' names: What has she named her second baby & how to pronounce RZA

Rihanna has reportedly welcomed her second baby

Rihanna gives birth to baby boy and drops hint about newborn son’s name

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100