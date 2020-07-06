Rihanna 'cancels plans for ninth album' to launch skincare range

6 July 2020, 11:31 | Updated: 6 July 2020, 12:01

Rihanna cancels plans to release her new album, due to focussing on skincare brand launch
Rihanna cancels plans to release her new album, due to focussing on skincare brand launch. Picture: Getty

Singer Rihanna has axed plans to release her ninth studio album in 2020, due to exploring another business venture.

By Tiana Williams

Rihanna has reportedly cancelled plans for her ninth studio album to be released in 2020, in order to focus on 'becoming a beauty billionaire'.

Rihanna fans confused after 'look-a-like' underwear photo goes viral

According to The Sun, the 32 year-old singer, who released her latest album 'ANTI' back in 2016, has made the consecutive decision to put her energy and money into cosmetics.

The songstress has reportedly trademarked a new line called 'Buff Ryder', with and insiders source claiming: 'Rihanna’s ninth album is on hold indefinitely.'

'She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range.'

The source continued 'Her lingerie range has gone down so well too that she feels she needs to strike while the iron’s hot. Whenever she drops pics of her modelling the gear, sales go up.'

The "Work" singer has accumulated a whopping estimated £480 million from her business ventures in addition to her music fortune.

The insider added 'Fans hopes for [a ninth album] will be kept on hold while Rihanna builds her beauty empire as she plots to become the next beauty billionaire.'

'She’s realised there is more money in the beauty game than music as record sales die down and live touring faces big competition.'

Throughout last year, Rih dropped a few hints on Instagram, leading her fans to believe the album was coming out soon.

The 32-year-old singer snapped herself working in the studio, producers revealed they heard her new music and she made a few posts on Instagram, hinting at the new album.

50 Cent