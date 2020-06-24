Rihanna fans confused after 'look-a-like' underwear photo goes viral

24 June 2020, 15:48 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 15:53

Rihanna's fans were confused after her 'look-a-like' started trending on Twitter.
Rihanna's fans were confused after her 'look-a-like' started trending on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

After Rihanna started trending on Twitter this morning, fans couldn't work out why - until they spotted a viral tweet about influencer Allyiah's Face.

Rihanna's fans were left confused this week after their idol started trending on Twitter for no apparent reason - until some eagle-eyed users spotted the viral tweet that started it all.

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

After seeing her name trending, fans of the 32-year-old entrepreneur and musician began sharing their favourite videos and photographs of the Bajan beauty, who is currently working on her ninth album.

However, it soon became clear that it wasn't her superstar prowess alone that had sparked the tweets. As it happens, a Twitter user had posted two photos of a woman posing in her underwear and mistaken her for Rihanna.

"Rihanna out here looking dumb thick, while I’m here just plain dumb," she tweeted alongside the images, which see the woman lounging in a black sweater and a pair of black panties.

The images began heavily circulating across the social media site as users gushed over the stunning snaps, until people began pointing out that it wasn't the 'Wild Thoughts' singer after all.

The woman in the photos is actually beauty influencer Allyiah's Face, and the images were posted on her Instagram account back in January 2019.

"I’m screaming at the fact that Rihanna is trending all because people thought @AllyiahsFace was Rihanna," wrote one user.

And it seems like Allyiah herself is getting fed up with the comparisons. "When will it end," she tweeted in response, and when one user pointed out that this isn't the first time it's happened, she added, "I'M TIRED".

"I.... I can’t believe I’m being coined as thick Rihanna I-" she later tweeted, "I mean hello, ego boosted thank you.. but oh my god."

Allyiah also condemned men who were tweeting about her inappropriately in response to the images. "Okay, y’all can stop tagging me in tweets of men speaking sexually about me thinking im r*hanna, It’s not flattering, nor do I wanna see it," she said.

