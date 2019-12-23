Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"

Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old singer previously claimed the hotly-anticipated album would be out in 2019.

Rihanna has teased fans by admitting she's been listening to her new album with no plans to release it.

The 31-year-old music, fashion and beauty icon previously replied to a fan on Instagram claiming her hotly-anticipated ninth studio album - the follow-up to 2016's cult classic 'ANTI' - would drop in 2019.

And now, with no sign of the album in sight, RiRi is taking her trolling to the next level. The singer posted a video of a puppy dancing to House of Pain's 'Jump Around' with the caption:

"update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."

Back in November, fans of the Bajan singer were convinced she revealed the name of her ninth album in an Instagram post.

Alongside a pouty red-lipped selfie, Ri wrote, "this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb."

The Fenty Beauty head honcho sent fans into a frenzy with the capitalisation of the final word in her caption. "Balance better be the name of the album sis", wrote one. "Balance is the name of the album!!" wrote another. "Is her new album called Balance?" questioned one fan.

Rihanna did, however, confirm to Vogue in October that the album will indeed be "reggae-inspired" and confessed that the genre "always feels right" to her.

"I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," she explained. "It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks."

"Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves."