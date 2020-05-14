Rihanna claims new album is "lost" sparking fan search party

Rihanna fans have been waiting for her new album, dubbed R9, since her last release 'Anti' in 2016.

When it comes to Rihanna's new album, it's got to the point now where it'll happen when it happens. Rihanna has fuelled talk of a reggae album and even claimed she'd release it by the end of 2019, but fans are still waiting.

After showing off her stunning figure in new Savage x Fenty lingerie recently, RiRi launched her new Fenty eyewear on her Instagram page and one fan commented saying, 'WHERES THE ALBUM' and Rihanna was quick to respond.

Rihanna trolls fans by claiming she "lost" her new album. Picture: Instagram

Replying to the comment, Rihanna wrote, 'I lost it.' alongside a shoulder shrug emoji and it sparked fans into calling for a search party to find the missing album.

One fan wrote, 'lemme help you search for it ' whilst another added, 'I help to search. my heart asks for a soundtrack every day. '

But that comment wasn't the only that Rihanna replied to on her latest post. Another fan commented writing 'DON'T DROP DAT ALBUM', perhaps in an attempt at reverse psychology? But Rihanna saw through it and replied saying, 'navy this who to blame. right here look'.

Rihanna fans have been waiting for her new album since 'Anti' was released in 2016. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2020, Rihanna admitted she likes to "antagonise" her fans when it comes to album delays.

"To be continued," RiRi teased when asked about her new album. "I like to antagonise my fans a little bit… Well, they antagonise me, too! So they get it right back."

Trolling her fans back in 2019, Rihanna posted a video of herself in the studio at 5.40am alongside the caption, "Behind the scenes of 'Where's the album?'"

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!