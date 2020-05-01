Rihanna flaunts "stunning" figure in steamy new lingerie photos

Rihanna shows off her figure in new lingerie photos. Picture: Getty/ Savage X Fenty

Singer Rihanna stuns fans with her figure in steamy long body shot photo on Instagram.

Rihanna has been busy with several of her business ventures during the quarantine period with new releases.

The star recently released cream blush products from her Fenty Beauty company, and now she's strutting in her new Savage X Fenty campaign photos.

On Thursday (Apr 30) the 32-year-old Baijan princess took to Instagram to upload new steamy photos from her 'SAVAGE X FENTY' campaign.

In the photo Rihanna uploaded to her Instagram, she flaunts her curvaceous figure in a full body shot. Rih is faced backwards, showing off her taut body, while looking directly into the camera lens.

In another shot, Rih is laid on her front with her legs raised looking down and smiling in her all black lingerie set.

Fans immediately rushed to her comment section to praise her on her new photo. One fan wrote "Hottt", while another wrote "What we needed!😍😭"

See other fans comment below.

Rihanna in Savage X Fenty lingerie that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/WSdkAoTyy7 — Shem. (@shemjay93) May 1, 2020