Singer Rihanna has made chart history, surpassing Jay-Z and The Beatles with her feature on PartNextDoor's track "Believe It".

Rihanna took a hiatus from music to focus on her many other ventures, however, when she did return on PartyNextDoor's track, she made history.

According to Chart Data, PartyNextDoor's "Believe It" has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 23 on the chart.

PND's new track "Believe It" from his PARTYMOBILE album, features the Bajan princess, RiRi. It was the first track the 32-year-old singer featured on in nearly four years.

It was revealed that the tracks success so far has given the songstress 51 Top 40 hits pushing the "Work" singer past The Beatles.

Rihanna has also surpassed her mentor Jay-Z who also has 50 Top 40 hits, making her the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 top 40 singles.

Although fans are missing Rihanna's music, she delivered a worth while wait with her vocals on PND's track.

With PND'S track"Believe It," RiRi has now had a that has charted in the Hot 100 for three whole decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s).

Rihanna's appearance on PARTYNEXTDOOR's album doesn't mean that she's straying away from focusing on her new album.

Back in February, RiRi spoke to Entertainment Tonight where she admitted she likes to "antagonise" her fans when it comes to album delays, however new music is coming.