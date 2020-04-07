Rihanna makes chart history by earning more Top 40 hits than Jay Z and The Beatles

7 April 2020, 12:47

Rihanna passes Jay-Z and The Beatles with musical milestone in chart history
Rihanna passes Jay-Z and The Beatles with musical milestone in chart history. Picture: Getty

Singer Rihanna has made chart history, surpassing Jay-Z and The Beatles with her feature on PartNextDoor's track "Believe It".

Rihanna took a hiatus from music to focus on her many other ventures, however, when she did return on PartyNextDoor's track, she made history. 

Rihanna and Jay-Z donate $2 Million to support coronavirus relief

According to Chart Data, PartyNextDoor's "Believe It" has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 23 on the chart.

PND's new track "Believe It" from his PARTYMOBILE album, features the Bajan princess, RiRi. It was the first track the 32-year-old singer featured on in nearly four years.

It was revealed that the tracks success so far has given the songstress 51 Top 40 hits pushing the "Work" singer past The Beatles. 

Rihanna has also surpassed her mentor Jay-Z who also has 50 Top 40 hits, making her the tenth artist in history to have more than 50 top 40 singles. 

Although fans are missing Rihanna's music, she delivered a worth while wait with her vocals on PND's track.

With PND'S track"Believe It," RiRi has now had a that has charted in the Hot 100 for three whole decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s). 

Rihanna's appearance on PARTYNEXTDOOR's album doesn't mean that she's straying away from focusing on her new album.

Back in February, RiRi spoke to Entertainment Tonight where she admitted she likes to "antagonise" her fans when it comes to album delays, however new music is coming.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna and Jay-Z News!

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna and Jay-Z both donate $1 Million each to coronavirus relief

Rihanna and Jay-Z donate $2 Million to support coronavirus relief
Rihanna has revealed plans to have 'three or four' children within the next decade.

Rihanna admits she wants 'three or four children', with or without a partner
Rihanna and PartyNextDoor link up for his new song 'Believe It'.

Rihanna finally returns with new music as she features on PartyNextDoor collaboration
Rihanna and Drake flirt on Instagram and fans react with Twitter memes

Rihanna and Drake fans react to their 'flirty exchange' with hilarious Twitter memes
Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna

Love Island's Ovie Soko shoots his shot at Rihanna on Instagram

More News

Will Smith & Tyra Banks relive iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air moment

Will Smith & Tyra Banks relive iconic Fresh Prince scene during quarantine
Chris Brown has teased his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug.

Chris Brown announces joint mixtape with Young Thug

Chris Brown

Bhad Bhabie responds after being accused of darkening her skin tone on Instagram

Bhad Bhabie claps back at skin darkening claims after being accused of 'black-fishing'
50 Cent left a eye-emoji-filled comment on La La's bikini snap.

50 Cent drops thirsty comment on Power co-star LaLa Anthony's bikini selfie

50 Cent

Black The Ripper tragically dies: Rappers pay tributes

Black The Ripper dies age 32: Skepta, Chip and more pay tribute