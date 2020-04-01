Rihanna and Jay-Z donate $2 Million to support coronavirus relief

Rihanna and Jay-Z both donate $1 Million each to coronavirus relief. Picture: Getty

The two artists' foundations have collectively donated $2 Million for coronavirus relief.

Rihanna and Jay-Z have joined forces to donate a whopping $2 million for coronavirus reflief

On Tuesday (Mar 31) RiRi and Jay-Z's reps announced that the "Shawn Carter Foundation and Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation have teamed up to donate $2 million to support those affected by the Covid-19 disease.

The two superstars foundations collectively donated the money to aid people who are dealing with effects of the on coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation first donated $1 million to help with relief efforts. The “Song Cry” rapper’s Shawn Carter Foundation followed suit by also donating $1 million.

Rih and Jay are helping to assist "undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers” located in New York and Los Angeles, according to a press release.

The New York Immigration Coalition, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, The American Civil Liberties Union and The Fund for Public Schools are a few of the organizations that are expected to receive support.

Hov's mother, SCF co-founder and CEO Gloria Carter claimed the coronavirus pandemic is an example of a time people need to unify in a press release.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education," she offers in a statement

"The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”