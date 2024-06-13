Chris Brown gets stuck in the air mid-performance in viral video

Chris Brown gets stuck in the air mid-performance in viral video.

By Anna Suffolk

Chris Brown got stuck mid-air after being his wires malfunctioned during a recent concert tour stop in Newark, New Jersey.

Chris Brown has left fans laughing after getting stuck mid-air after his wires malfunctioned during a recent 11:11 tour date stop in Newark, New Jersey.

The incident occurred when the rapper was performing his hit 'Under The Influence', where he was suspended in the air and came to a halt whilst belting out the tune.

Brown was stuck for a few moments, before tour crew came to the rescue in the form of a ladder to crawl down mid-song.

Chris Brown is currently on tour. Picture: Getty

In a video that has since gone viral across social media, Breezy didn't miss a beat despite being stuck in the air. The crowd didn't seem to be aware of the mishap as the singer continued to perform dangling a few meters above air.

A ladder was brought onto stage, and Chris exchanged words with one of the tour workers who helped bring the ladder over.

At the end of the show, Breezy told the crowd he was angry about the mishap, but made light of the situation. While in the air, he danced and sang upside down, wowing fans.

Chris Brown is on the US leg of his 11:11 tour. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown gets stuck in the air during his performance of “Under the Influence” at his concert in Newark. https://t.co/SbXG1kz58O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2024

Chris Brown's 11:11 has been nothing short of entertaining in other forms than the extensive two-hour show.

This week, a woman told Breezy she called off her engagement to attend his first tour date in Chicago, as he responded: “That’s crazy,” before adding, “I love you, though. I appreciate it.”

Chris Brown is currently on tour across the US alongside Maeta, Ayra Starr and Muni Long from June to August 2024. Breezy's setlist for his US summer tour is hefty, and he performs around 45 songs from his expansive back catalogue as well as his 11:11 album.