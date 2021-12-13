Who is Chris Brown's alleged third baby mama Diamond Brown? Age, Instagram & more

Meet Chris Brown's rumoured third baby mama, Instagram model and influencer Diamond Brown.

Chris Brown is rumoured to have a third child on the way with on-and-off again girlfriend and Instagram model Diamond Brown.

And whilst we may not know the ins and outs of her life as of yet, here's what we do know about the 29-year old so far.

Name

Diamond Brown

Age

23-years-old – born July 20th

Occupation

Instagram model and influencer. She's previously worked with the Model Experience and SamoldChickOfficials promoting their brand and clothing.

Where is she from?

She was born in Butler, Pennsylvania. She currently resides in Los Angeles.

Dating history?

She has been on-and-off (reportedly) with R&B singer Chris Brown since 2019.

How many months pregnant is she?

She confirmed on her IG stories that she is 35 weeks gone.

Instagram?

Her official Instagram page is @thediamondbrown and she's currently sitting on 22.3k followers.

